A Nova Scotia man who three decades ago became one the youngest people in Canada ever designated a dangerous offender is about to be released from prison on temporary passes.

Thomas Patrick Lyons, known as Tommy, is in his 40s now. But in 1983 he was just 16 when he pleaded guilty to a violent sexual assault in which he tied up a woman in her home.

Lyons was declared a dangerous offender by a Nova Scotia judge, a designation that was challenged all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada but ultimately upheld. He was imprisoned indefinitely and has so far spent more than 30 years in prison.

Lyons was also handed a life sentence in 1987 for sexually assaulting a staff member in the prison where he was being held. He told authorities at the time he planned to escape with her in her vehicle and wanted police to kill him.

Unescorted temporary passes

Despite misgivings, the Parole Board of Canada has agreed to grant Lyons unescorted temporary absences from prison. Six of them will be for 48 hours and another half dozen will each be for 72 hours. In each absence, Lyons will stay at a halfway house.

In granting the unescorted temporary absences, the board noted in its decision: "You have never lived independently, never had a meaningful relationship and never had a street job."

While out of prison, the board has ordered Lyons to report all relationships with women. He must also avoid any contact with his victims.

And because of concerns voiced by his victims, Lyons has also been ordered to stay out of the Spryfield neighbourhood of Halifax. The board noted that local police are opposed to Lyon's release and do not want him in the community.