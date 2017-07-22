Officials at a medium-security prison in Springhill, N.S., say the facility is no longer under a days-long lockdown that was triggered after an incident involving 19 inmates.

Assistant warden Shannon Oickle said the lockdown was imposed at the Springhill Institution on Monday after an incident in which two correctional officers were assaulted.

During lockdowns, visits are not allowed and inmates aren't permitted to leave their cells.

Oickle said the restriction remained in place after the disturbance was resolved Monday evening and all inmates involved returned to their cells.

She said one inmate was treated at an outside hospital and has since returned to the institution, and two correctional officers were assaulted during the disturbance but did not require medical treatment.

Correctional Service Canada is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.