A lockdown is over at two schools in Glace Bay, N.S., after police investigated an unspecified threat.

Glace Bay High School, on Reserve Street, and Oceanview Education Centre, a middle school on Wallace Road, were locked down "as a precaution" around 11 a.m., a spokesperson for the Cape Breton Regional Police said in a statement.

Around 2:20 p.m., the Cape Breton Victoria Regional School Board tweeted that the lockdown at both schools had ended and students were being sent home.

Lock down is over at both schools. Students are being dismissed — @CBVRSB

Police spokesperson Desiree Vassallo said officers are investigating two letters "indicating a potential threat to the schools."

"Police and school staff have determined no risk to public safety and officers continue to investigate the source of the threats," Cassallo said Friday afternoon, after the lockdown ended.