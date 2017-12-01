People in Pugwash, N.S., hope a new health-care facility they've been fighting almost a decade to receive will draw more doctors to the area.

The Nova Scotia government announced Friday the contract to design the new facility has been awarded to Architecture49. It's hoped preliminary designs will be done this spring and construction can start in the spring of 2019.

The facility will offer primary health services, collaborative emergency care, laboratory and diagnostic imaging, inpatient care, and rehabilitation services, the province said in a news release.

"It's basically a buyer's market in terms of health-care providers and doctors coming out. They can look around. So if it's an area with a new facility, we're more likely to help attract health-care providers," said Peter Lewis, chair of an ad hoc committee that's sought a new health-care facility for Pugwash.

Lewis said the committee has been pushing to replace the 50-year-old North Cumberland Memorial Hospital for about 10 years.

"It's been a long effort by the community," he said.

Warden Al Gillis says he hopes the new facility will draw more doctors to the area. (Dave Laughlin/CBC)

The current hospital is "an old, outdated facility," said Cumberland County Warden Al Gillis, who also represents the Pugwash area.

He hopes the new facility will be more user-friendly, provide wheelchair access and attract new doctors.

"We're not up to date and modern at all. The working conditions here for the physicians and the nurses aren't the greatest at all. But they do the best they can under the circumstances," he said.

"We're in kind of a vulnerable position because there's also health concerns in the families of the present doctors. It's not a good situation right now and we need somehow to attract new young medical physicians."

ER closures

Between May 1 and July 10, Cumberland County saw 65 emergency room closures in 71 days.

Dr. Bill Lowe, head of family practice for the northern zone of the provincial health authority, told CBC News in July that Pugwash only had one family physician who worked emergency shifts. He said there used to be two, but one doctor had to restrict his practice due to health reasons.

"It kind of leaves one family physician on his own and he's feeling very concerned and vulnerable right now," Lowe said in July, adding there has been difficulty recruiting for the area.

Dennis Ramsay with Architecture49 in Halifax said while it's too early to talk about the design of the facility, the company is grateful for the chance to take on the project.

Lewis hopes to see the project continue forward without any further delays.

"One can always hope that it would be faster, but everything has been moving forward," he said.