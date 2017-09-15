A Shelburne fishing company is facing five charges under Nova Scotia's Occupational Health and Safety Act in the death of a lobster fisherman who fell overboard while setting traps in January.

Little Rye Fisheries Ltd. will be arraigned in Yarmouth provincial court Monday. The case will then move to Shelburne.

Jimmy Buchanan, 44, was working about 50 kilometres southeast of Cape Sable Island when he fell overboard on Jan. 7. RCMP received a call about three hours after the incident happened.

The charges

Little Rye Fisheries Ltd. is charged with:

Failing to ensure the use of a life jacket or personal flotation device or provide other protection to prevent a person from drowning.

Failing to ensure that a life jacket or personal flotation device was approved by Transport Canada, the Canadian Coast Guard or U.S. Coast Guard and that the jacket was appropriate for Buchanan's weight.

Failing to provide information, training and supervision necessary for employees' health and safety.

Failing to prepare and review its written occupational health and safety policy.

Failing to get its employees to select at least one health and safety representative from among the employees in the workplace.

Both the fishing boat's captain, Aubrey Harding, who president of Little Rye Fisheries, and Crown attorney Alex Keaveny, declined requests for interviews.

The provincial Labour Department has previously said its investigation into the workplace death could take up to two years to complete.