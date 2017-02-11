A 32-year-old man was airlifted to hospital Saturday after he fell overboard a lobster boat off Lockeport, N.S.

The man had been hit in the chest with a lobster trap before he fell over, according to a report from Joint Task Force Atlantic. The crew was able to rescue him quickly, but the man had hypothermia.

A Cormorant helicopter was dispatched from CFB Greenwood to pick up the fisherman. From there, he was taken to Yarmouth for medical care, said Lt.-Navy Sean Ritchie with Joint Task Force Atlantic.

The Chasin Crustacean was about 87 kilometres off Lockeport when the incident occurred.

The man's condition isn't known.