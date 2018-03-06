If you've received a $25 Loblaws gift card in the mail over the recent bread price-fixing scandal, Feed Nova Scotia has an idea of how you can spend it.

The Halifax-based charity, which supplies food banks and meal programs across the province, is part of a social media movement encouraging people to pay it forward.

The organization has received 12 donated cards so far, but communications director Karen Theriault said it's still early and it hopes many more are on their way.

"It will take a lot of gift cards to make the kind of impact that we need to make, and I hope that everyone who has the ability to share their will certainly consider Feed Nova Scotia as a venue to do that," she told CBC's Information Morning.

Karen Theriault says the gift cards allow them to buy more food in bulk at a discounted price. (Elizabeth Chiu/CBC)

Canadians who previously signed up online are starting to receive the gift cards after Loblaws admitted to taking part in a price-fixing scheme that involved five major grocers and two bakeries, running from 2002 to 2015.

In a bid to make amends, Loblaws offered up the $25 rebates and some Canadians have chosen to donate their cards. They've also taken to social media to encourage others to do the same.

Feed Nova Scotia is seeing more people donate gift cards and cash instead of food, Theriault said, which is convenient for them and gives the organization more flexibility.

"It's a huge donation because it allows us to buy when we need to — and that's all fantastic for helping people in need right across province," she said. "Twenty-five dollars goes a long way, especially when we're able to secure discounted pricing through wholesale purchases."

Great way to support #UofT food banks! Donate your Loblaw Gift Card: https://t.co/gN7mKXGonJ #SpreadTheBreadUofT pic.twitter.com/lGuqXsSEfz — @UofTStudentLife

Theriault suspects Nova Scotians are only now starting to receive their cards in the mail.

"So I would say that based on the chatter that we're seeing … I'd love to see thousands of them come in, quite honestly, because the need is so huge," she said.

The online sign-up program launched in January and Loblaws has said the gift cards should take six to 12 weeks to arrive after registration. Consumers have until early May to sign up.