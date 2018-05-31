Changes to lobbyist registry not on premier's radar

Premier Stephen McNeil says changing the provincial lobbyist registry to give the registrar more power is not on his radar.

McNeil made the comments a day after the Canadian Press reported former prime minister Jean Chrétien had ignored a letter from registrar Hayley Clarke in which she asked about a meeting he'd held in March with the premier and provincial Business Minister Geoff MacLellan.

Chrétien told reporters in Cape Breton the day before the meeting that he planned to discuss the proposed port project in Sydney on behalf of the company looking to develop it.

The former prime minister is not a registered lobbyist in Nova Scotia. At the time, McNeil rejected the idea the meeting constituted lobbying.

Jean Chrétien speaks to reporters before a speaking engagement at the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon, Sept. 27, 2017. (Albert Couillard/Radio-Canada)

Following a cabinet meeting Thursday, McNeil again told reporters he wasn't lobbied. Clarke has closed the file; in the past she noted that her role has no enforcement power.

While other jurisdictions across the country give their registrars more teeth, in Nova Scotia the public's only recourse if they have a concern is to go to the police.

McNeil rejected the suggestion that places Nova Scotia behind other provinces.

"People, if they believe laws have been broken, that's what you do — you send them to law enforcement agencies."

NDP Leader Gary Burrill says the premier owes the public a more thorough explanation about a meeting he had with former prime minister Jean Chrétien and that the province's lobbyist registry needs more teeth. (CBC)

'Incompletely truthful'

NDP Leader Gary Burrill said the premier has been "incompletely truthful" about what took place with Chrétien.

It was clear "Chrétien didn't come to Nova Scotia to go have a game of 45s with Stephen McNeil," Burrill told reporters.

The purpose of having a registry is so the public can be aware of who's being paid to meet with and influence government. If there's no mechanism to hold people to the expectation that they register with that lobby, there's a problem, Burrill said.

"We need to make changes so that people must register, the public must be able to know who is lobbying our government on behalf of projects and proponents — and there must be penalties in place if they fail to do that."

Tory MLA Tim Halman said he thinks it's fine for people to go to the police with lobbying concerns, but said the registrar also needs more power.

McNeil told reporters he's had no subsequent meetings with Chrétien, but said he would always meet with any former or current prime minister or premier. And he added that his door will remain open to anyone who wants to do business in the province.