2016 was a year of mixed blessings for the Loaves and Fishes soup kitchen in Sydney, N.S.

Once again, the number of people needing a hot meal has grown. But there's been good news as well.

General manager Marco Amati said donations were up, which was good because the clientele grew by 10 per cent.

George Amati said the soup kitchen saved $2,000 on oil and electricity bills this year. (Joan Weeks/CBC)

"I think it's the economy," he said. "I think we're seeing the trickling effect from out West, and we're just seeing new faces and we're seeing more families now than we did before."

More youth

Amati says they're seeing more young faces, too. He wondered if the teachers' work-to-rule campaign has impacted

breakfast programs.

"It's really sad," he said. "And if they don't have anything to eat you can't function during the day."

Of course, the non-profit sees many older visitors, like regular diner George Bennett.

George Bennett said the kitchen helps stretch his pension. (Joan Weeks/CBC)

"Oh it's a wonderful place to be, you know," Bennett said, as he enjoyed vegetable soup and beans, with cake for dessert. "It helps me out a lot because I live alone. I'm on an old-age pension ... so it helps me a lot with my income."

Bennett said he loves to socialize so Loaves and Fishes is a place for him to meet people, and it helps stretch his pension a little further.

Over the summer of 2016, the CBRM offered its bus service for free. Amati says Loaves and Fishes saw an immediate difference.

"We [saw] people from North Sydney, Glace Bay, New Waterford, all over," he said. "It tells me [people] from other areas that they need a meal."

Renovations a success

Amati is thrilled with the results of building renovations in 2016.

Loaves and Fishes underwent successful renovations this year. (George Mortimer/CBC)

Grants allowed upgrades to the heat pumps, roof and insulation.

"And we didn't have to use any of our donation money."

He said they saved $2,000 on oil and electricity bills.

Amati said for 2017 he wants donors to remember that Loaves and Fishes needs to feed people 365 days a year and continues to need their help.