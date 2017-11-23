Transportation Minister Lloyd Hines said Thursday that staffers in his office have been warned not mess with his Wikipedia entry because the work might appear too partisan.

"That's the issue that I have a concern about and why I said it's not going to happen again," Hines told reporters.

His edict comes after CBC News asked questions about why the entry had been edited in what appeared to be an attempt to sanitize it.

Last week, Hines admitted a staffer removed an unflattering reference to a spending scandal during his time as warden of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough, replacing it with a glowing tribute to his municipal career.

That person also removed a link to the CBC News story about spending irregularities by officials in Guysborough.

Although concerned, Hines told reporters he has not sought out the mystery editor.

"I have no idea who that was," he said. "I didn't ask. Why should I ask? We have a team of people and I just didn't feel I needed to know."

Hines said the most important thing is that it not happen again.

"I don't think it's a hanging offence."