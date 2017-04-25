Provincial cabinet minister Lloyd Hines ducked questions Tuesday afternoon when reporters asked him about his spending when he was warden of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough.

In a report released last week, Nova Scotia's Office of the Ombudsman called some of the expenses charged by him and other officials in Guysborough "indulgent" and "opportunistic."

The report singles out Hines for his use of a corporate credit card while he was warden. In 2012 and 2013, he charged thousands of dollars in personal expenses and cash advances to the municipal credit card, in some cases contravening municipal policy. Although the money was paid back, the report noted that Hines "benefited from a form of short-term loans."

Hines was warden until he was elected a Liberal MLA in 2013. He is currently minister of Natural Resources.

In a written statement last week, Hines said he was pleased the "report confirms there was no misappropriation of funds."

Hines, who declined to do an interview on the subject last week, was asked about the report Tuesday at Province House by CBC reporter Jean Laroche.

Laroche: Minister Hines, the ombudsman's office characterized your spending as indulgent when you were [warden] — your thoughts on that?

Hines: Well Jean, I have made a public statement on the ombudsman's report that will be the public record. I'm very proud of my service with the municipality and if you have any other questions on the ombudsman's report, I would refer you to the Municipality of the District of Guysborough where I served for 25 years.

Laroche: With respect minister, this is your spending during your time in office as the [warden], which was characterized as inappropriate and opportunistic.

Hines: The ombudsman's report, I'm very pleased with the ombudsman's report because it clearly indicates there was no misappropriation, there was no laws contravened and I've given you my comment and I refer you to the municipality.

Laroche: And that's where you draw the line? Because there was no inappropriate spending, the fact that it was indulgent, inappropriate and opportunistic is not a problem for you?

Hines: You can read the report, sir.

Laroche: But that's what it says.

Hines: Yes, and it says other stuff too.

Laroche: So you don't feel that you were —

Hines: You have my response, Jean.

Laroche: And that's as far as you're willing to go?

Hines: Absolutely

Laroche: And you don't feel you owe the people in your constituency any more? You don't need any more explanation than that?

Hines: Well, I've made my statement, I'm in constant contact with people in my constituency and I'm very happy with where we're at and I'm pleased with the ombudsman's report.