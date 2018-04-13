Liverpool senior wants municipality to pay for $2.5K in damage caused by tree

An 80-year-old Liverpool, N.S., woman is losing her fight with the Region of Queens Municipality and she's not happy about it.

On Christmas Day, one of the trees on a narrow strip of land owned by the municipality snapped in two during a windstorm. The top part of a large tree landed on the roof of a garage on Juanita Ball's property and caused nearly $2,500 in damages.

Ball had previously notified the municipality over concerns the trees could blow down.

"I sent a letter to the region in September telling them these trees look dangerous and they needed to be looked at," said Ball, who has lived on her waterfront property along the mouth of the Mersey River for 60 years. "With winter coming, we were afraid they were going to fall."

No compensation

Because the tree broke on Christmas Day, Ball had to scramble to find someone to take it off her garage. Before repairs could be made, rain damaged a ceiling inside the structure and the repair bills quickly started to add up.

Ball met with the mayor but was told she would not be getting any compensation.

"They told me they would not be doing anything because their bylaws stated they didn't have to," said Ball.

Ball has insurance, but she says by the time she paid her $1,000 deductible and a likely hike in her rates, it would have cost her more in the long run.

Worried about other trees

The eight softwoods that are on the municipality property are all about 15 metres high.

Ball lives in her own home on the property and rents out another house on her land that is near the trees.

Juanita Ball is concerned 15-metre-high trees on municipal property could fall on the home she rents to tenants. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

She's worried one of the trees could fall on a tenant.

"I asked about the rest of the trees that are there and what would happen to them," said Ball. "They said if I wanted to do anything to them, I would have to look after it at my own expense."

'Maybe you should charge more'

When Ball told a municipality employee that she couldn't afford to do that, she says she was told, 'Then maybe you should charge more for your rent.'"

Ball says that comment got her even more fired up about the situation.

The municipality would like to assist Ball but they can't.

"We would be in a position where we would be obligated to address all similar trees and there are thousands of these kinds of trees in the municipality," said David Dagley, Mayor of Region of Queens Municipality. "Certainly the increase in the tax rate to allow that to happen would not be conducive to taxpayers."

Ball says the predicament has left her with a very sour taste in her mouth.

She wants other residents to be aware of the issue.

"If you have trees belonging to the municipality and they are near your land, beware, because you will be the one to bear the expense of any repairs if anything happens."