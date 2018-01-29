A Nova Scotia man who abandoned his home on a stretch of dirt road in Colchester County after his neighbour restricted road access to his property has reached a settlement with the province.

"The province and [Mark] White have reached an agreement and both parties consider the matter resolved," a Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal spokesperson confirmed. "The terms of the agreement are confidential."

As first reported by CBC News, Mark White's trouble with the province began a few years after he bought a house on Little York Road in 2008.

His deed indicated that Little York Road was a public road and, at first, the sparsely populated, kilometres-long dirt road was maintained by the province.

That changed in 2013.

Arthur Pugsley, who owns a property at 50 Little York Rd., claimed he built the road and therefore owned it. Pugsley began to park logging trucks across the road, making it difficult for provincial road maintenance trucks to access it.

White complained to the province, but the situation was not resolved. And in the winter of 2014, things took a turn for the worse for White when the province awarded a contract for the road's winter plowing to Pugsley.

Access to White's property became increasingly challenging, he said, as Pugsley only plowed a "dog path," making the road impassable for cars. At times, White, his fiancée and their young child had to park their vehicles on a nearby highway and snowshoe in 2.2 kilometres to their home.

The White's former house on Little York Road, assessed at $95,000, was eventually purchased by neighbour Arthur Pugsley for $15,000. (CBC)

With his fiancée expecting their second child, White decided to move his family out of their home, abandoning the property. Because he couldn't afford mortgage payments and rent, White declared bankruptcy.

Pugsley put up a locked metal gate across the road around that time, and the provincial Little York Road sign was taken down. Instead, a sign reading Pugsley's Logging Road went up.

Two years later, Pugsley purchased the former White property from the Royal Bank of Canada for $15,000 despite its $95,000 assessment.

According to the law firm Boyne Clarke, which was involved in the sale, they weren't able to sell the property on the open market because of Pugsley's assertion he owned the road.

White fought for years with the province for compensation, believing the government did not do enough to ensure his right to access on a public road.

He also complained to Nova Scotia's ombudsman, who launched an investigation. A representative from the ombudsman's office told the CBC the investigation is complete and their recommendation to the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal was "accepted and implemented."

The province has told CBC that it still "views Little York Road as a public road and is working now to replace the [Little York Road] sign."

When contacted by CBC News, White said he couldn't comment because the settlement was confidential. A woman who answered the phone at Pugsley's home declined to comment.