Nearly a year after former soldier Lionel Desmond killed his family and then himself, Nova Scotia's chief medical examiner is recommending an official inquiry be conducted to prevent more such deaths.

Dr. Matthew Bowes said Thursday that many questions have been raised since the tragedy.

"The purpose of this of course is to look for some tangible connection between the deaths and the appearance of a failure of policy or practice which, if corrected, is likely to prevent future deaths of this same type," he said.

Desmond, 33, was a veteran of the Afghanistan war and had post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). He killed his mother Brenda Desmond, 52, his wife Shanna Desmond, 31, and their 10-year-old daughter, Aaliyah Desmond, before killing himself in the couple's Upper Big Tracadie home in Guysborough County on Jan. 3.

Nova Scotia's chief medical examiner, Matthew Bowes, said there have been many questions raised following the deaths of the Desmonds earlier this year. (CBC)

Bowes said he was struck by the fact that many government agencies "touched on Mr. Desmond's life" and wondered whether they could have done more to prevent the tragedy.

"It's not like Mr. Desmond was unknown and this happened out of the blue — there was a trajectory," he said. "There was touch points in our system and I think it would be very valuable to look at how those things occurred and how we might, in retrospect, have done it differently."

Former MP Peter Stoffer, who now works as a veterans advocate at Trauma Healing Centers, said it's good that the province is looking into the matter, as there are many questions about how the system failed Desmond.

"There's an awful lot of unanswered questions as to why someone who wore the uniform of Canada would do a terrible act," said Stoffer. "It's one thing to kill yourself, but to take three other people with you, that is horrible."

Bowes said even if the inquiry doesn't address all the issues that led to the deaths, anything that can be learned is valuable to "make our systems better."

He added: "I am mindful of the fact that this is an important issue, that this has a scale that reaches well beyond Nova Scotia's borders and the scale of the response to that issue does not seem to be satisfactory yet."

Federal government co-operating

According to Bowes, the federal government will co-operate when it comes to an inquiry, but it's not clear in what capacity.

"I'm hoping that both levels of government [including provincial] will co-operate fully … and that both levels of government can learn from any errors or lapses or mistakes that were made to prevent this tragedy from ever happening again."

The inquiry will be conducted under the Fatality Investigations Act, a rarity in the province. The last time a fatality inquiry was held in Nova Scotia was the Hyde inquiry almost 10 years ago.

More details about the Desmond inquiry and the appointment of a judge to oversee it will be announced in the new year.