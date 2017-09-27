They arrived 15 hours early.

For Keith Parker and Amy Sutherland, the lure of Ikea gift cards was too sweet to pass up.

The couple was the first in line at the furniture giant, hoping that by midday Wednesday, they'll have enough to fill their first apartment.

'It's just for fun'

"I actually just moved to Nova Scotia a week ago," said Sutherland. "We've never done anything like this before. So, it's just for fun."

"We got some snacks, extra clothes," said Parker. "It's going to be nice and warm tonight so we don't need anything too crazy. I don't know if we're going to sleep or not."

The return of Ikea to the Halifax area has long been rumoured, but the reality of the big yellow and blue building has some people in a frenzy.

A look inside the Ikea store in Dartmouth Crossing. (Carolyn Ray/CBC)

More than 3,500 people applied for the 300 jobs at the store.

But not everyone is thrilled about Ikea's return. Some have voiced concerns about the effect on local retailers, while at least one cabinetmaker has said he's worried about how his business will compete.

Return of the giant

Dartmouth was home to the first Ikea in North America, but it closed in 1988 because of sluggish sales.

Now it's back — with a 330,000-square-foot store complete with solar panels on the roof, geothermal heating and a recycling program for batteries and lightbulbs.

Dartmouth was home to the first Ikea in North America, but it was closed in 1988 because of sluggish sales. (Carolyn Ray/CBC)

"It's good that they came back. It's a student city and Ikea usually has pretty reasonably priced furniture," said Parker.

Planning for months

A team from head office in Burlington, Ont., is in the city to help orchestrate the big event.

"We have a team that has been planning for months with local officials to keep traffic moving on opening day," said Sue Coulet, the store manager.

The Ikea team will take the lead on traffic, while Halifax Regional Police will provide support.

A team from head office in Burlington, Ont., has been brought in to help orchestrate the grand opening. (Carolyn Ray/CBC)

Extra police officers will also be on hand for crowd control.

While the store isn't running any shuttles out to Dartmouth Crossing, it hasn't ruled out that option in the future.

"If we find there is a need from the market, we would certainly consider the option," the company said in a statement.