A Colchester County councillor is worried about cut backs to emergency department hours at the local hospital.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority said beginning Monday, the ER at Lillian Fraser Memorial Hospital in Tatamagouche, N.S., will close four hours earlier during the week. That means between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday to Friday there will be no emergency services at the hospital.

Patients will be able to access emergency care from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. as usual on Saturday and Sunday. A registered nurse and paramedic will continue to be available during the overnight hours beginning at 8 p.m. and going to 8 a.m.

Coun. Michael Gregory said there simply aren't enough doctors to do the work.

"It's devastating. What are people going to do?" said Gregory, who lives just down the street from the hospital. "It could be life and death for some people."

Rural closures

The collaborative care facility has had to close its ER unexpectedly due to a lack of physicians in the past, a problem that continues to plague many rural hospitals.

A report released by the province last year showed emergency rooms were closed the equivalent of 938 days between April 1, 2015, and March 31, 2016. Sixteen hospitals had unplanned closures because they couldn't find enough doctors.

Gregory said there are currently three physicians working in the area, and others travel from elsewhere to provide care in the community. He wants the province to do more to recruit young doctors to growing communities like Tatamagouche.

"This community has so much to offer young people, so if we could convince the government and whoever recruits these doctors to come in here, like my goodness, it's not rocket science," he said.

Travelling to Truro

When the changes take effect Monday, Gregory worries people needing immediate medical attention will have to travel to Truro, which is about 45 minutes away.

That's particularly concerning for him.

A couple years ago, Gregory said he nearly flat-lined on the way to the hospital after being stung by a wasp.

"So if I have to drive to Truro or somebody has to drive me to Truro, chances are I could die before I hit Earltown," he said.

Although the emergency department won't be open, doctors will see patients by appointment at the after-hours clinic between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The health authority is reminding anyone with a medical emergency to call 911. For general health concerns, information is available by calling 811 and the mental health crisis line operates 24/7 at 1-888-429-8167.

CBC News has reached out to the Nova Scotia Health Authority and is waiting for comment.