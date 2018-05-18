​Lightning top Hurricanes on the road to win 4th NBLC title in 7 years

The London Lightning won their fourth National Basketball League of Canada title in seven years with a 109-101 victory over the Halifax Hurricanes on Friday.

Lightning guard Doug Herring Jr. was named game MVP after sinking six of 10 three-pointers to pace a potent London perimeter attack.

As the final buzzer sounded, a near-silent Halifax home crowd watched jubilant London players dance and shout at centre court after overcoming an 0-2 series deficit to win four of the last five games.

The Hurricanes were paced by forward Billy White's 25 points and Tyrone Watson, who had 21 points, but the squad was doomed by inconsistent perimeter defence and a 15-of-25 mark from the free-throw line.

It was the third consecutive year the two teams had met in the finals, with London winning the last two series.