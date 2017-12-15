Two Cape Breton lighthouses that are still in operation have received national heritage designation, joining 95 others across the country.

Black Rock Point lighthouse was first built in 1868 and replaced by the current structure in 1978. It's located at the entrance to the Great Bras d'Or channel.

The Gillis Point lighthouse was built in 1895 and replaced in 1984. It's on the south side of Maskells Harbour, near Iona.

Black Rock Point lighthouse has now been protected under the Heritage Lighthouse Protection Act. (Submitted by Parks Canada)

The designation under the Heritage Lighthouse Protection Act is intended to protect them. They must be reasonably maintained and there are rules around altering the structures.

The MP for the area, Mark Eyking, said the lighthouses are affiliated with Cape Breton's industrial past, having "guided shipments of coal and other goods from Sydney down through the calmer waters of the Bras d'Or Lakes."

"Both lighthouses are cherished landmarks by the local community," he said, "and support the local fishing industry and pleasure boaters."

Black Rock Point lighthouse is about 10 metres tall and has an engine room attached, while the Gillis Point lighthouse is a traditional 11-metre-tall white tower.