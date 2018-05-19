Skip to Main Content
Lifemark 5K race to feature both wheelchair athletes and runners

The first racers out of the gate will be the competitive wheelchair athletes, who start at 1:59 p.m., while runners will get their start one minute later at 2 p.m.

Thousands of runners will set off this afternoon to tackle the Lifemark 5K race — some of whom will run the full marathon Sunday. 0:00

The Lifemark 5K race will roll out unlike any other race at the Blue Nose Marathon.

That's because the first racers out of the gate will be the competitive wheelchair athletes who start at 1:59 p.m., while runners will get their start one minute later at 2 p.m.

Around 2,000 people participated in the 5K last year.

