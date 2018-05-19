Coming Up
Lifemark 5K race to feature both wheelchair athletes and runners
The first racers out of the gate will be the competitive wheelchair athletes, who start at 1:59 p.m., while runners will get their start one minute later at 2 p.m.
Wheelchair athletes will start at 1:59 p.m., while runners will begin at 2 p.m.
The Lifemark 5K race will roll out unlike any other race at the Blue Nose Marathon.
That's because the first racers out of the gate will be the competitive wheelchair athletes who start at 1:59 p.m., while runners will get their start one minute later at 2 p.m.
Around 2,000 people participated in the 5K last year.