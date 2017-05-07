Madonna's Like a Prayer blasted through the speakers Saturday night at Walkers Funeral Home in Spryfield as the memorial service of David John Wayne MacDonald came to an end.

MacDonald was known to many people through his work as drag performer, Studio X LeNoir. He died April 18 at age 48.

"I thought the service was a great reflection of who he is and who he was and the dynamic impact that he's had on his family and the gay community," said Susan MacDonald, David's sister.

David MacDonald was renowned for his impressions of Madonna, Reba and Marilyn Monroe. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

David MacDonald had a large family, he was the seventh of eight children. His obituary stated he lived a very full life in a very short amount of time. It said he was born gay, was a father by age 15 and a grandfather at age 36.

Daughter Cynthia MacDonald said her father would have loved the service.

"I thought it was beautiful, very well put together and I think it showed him as a whole person instead of just a drag queen or just a man," she said.

His 12-year-old granddaughter BrendaLee agreed.

"I thought it was really pretty and that he would have liked it," she said.

David MacDonald grew up in the Halifax community of Cowie Hill. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

Cynthia recalled helping her father get ready for performances.

"I used to help him get dressed and when I got older, I would go to the bar and when he would do scene changes, I would get him dressed in three minutes tops — get everybody dressed and send them on their way," she said.

There were plenty of drag queens at the service, many describing David as their drag mother.

Dixie Landers, left, with Dan MacKay at David MacDonald's memorial service. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

"From the first day I ever did drag, [David] walked up to me and said, 'You know, you're just not pretty enough. Let's go fix this.' And then he taught me how to become this," recalled Michael Marcil, whose drag persona is Dixie Landers.

Marcil traveled to Halifax from Ottawa to be a part of the celebration.

"I've known David for 25 years. He saved my life. I was going through a struggle and he picked me up like the sad little thing I was and we lived together, we did shows together, we worked together, we had a great life."

A collage of David MacDonald with some of his most memorable drag looks. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

David was known for his impeccable impressions, Marcil said, especially as Madonna, Reba McEntire and Marilyn Monroe.

Ron Gardener, who has been a friend of David's since they were children growing up in the Halifax neighbourhood of Cowie Hill, agreed.

"They used to call him Madonna Dave and he would do Madonna and it was just like you were sitting, watching Madonna perform. He was on point all the time," Gardener said.

Gardener said David was the kind of person who could bring out the best in everybody. He described his friend as someone who was fearless and "lived his life by his own rules."

"He was my brother, he was my sister. He was my family and he's going to be missed."