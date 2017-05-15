Lorne Grabher, the man behind the personalized GRABHER licence plate that made national and international headlines after it was deemed offensive by Nova Scotia's registrar of motor vehicles, is headed to court.​

The Dartmouth resident wants a Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge to re-issue the cancelled plate, which has been passed down in his family for 26 years. He also wants the court to declare that the decision to revoke his plate violates his charter right of freedom of expression, as well as his equality rights as a person of Austrian/German heritage.

Grabher is also seeking court costs.

"I don't think the government or anybody, in particular, has a right to discriminate against a person's last name. That's what you were born with," Grabher told CBC's Maritime Noon Monday.

"When they approve something and then twenty-some years down the road say, 'Oh, we can't have this anymore, we're going to take it away,' that's not right."

Plate purchased as a gift in 1991

Grabher first purchased the personalized licence plate for his father as a birthday gift in 1991. Grabher's son, Troy, has the family name on his licence plate in Alberta.

Grabher said a woman took a picture of his licence plate at Tim Hortons and then complained to the registrar of motor vehicles.

The registrar of motor vehicles notified Grabher last December that it had received a complaint about the plate and concluded that his surname could be "misinterpreted" as a "socially unacceptable slogan".

The plate was cancelled on Jan. 13.

GRABHER bumper stickers

"Mr. Grabher and his family, were, and remain deeply offended and humiliated by the cancellation of the plate, and the respondent's ongoing insult to their heritage and family name, which includes the censoring of expression of the Grabher surname via the plate," Grabher's lawyer Jay Cameron, wrote in the court application, dated May 11.

Cameron works with the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms in Calgary.

To raise awareness about the court application and to help pay Grabher's legal costs, the centre is selling GRABHER bumper stickers.