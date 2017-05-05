Nova Scotia's public libraries want to make sure the issue of funding isn't left hanging in the provincial election.

To achieve that, some branches are distributing pro-library signs for voters to hang on their outside doors.

They want political candidates to see the signs and realize libraries are important to Nova Scotians.

This hanging door sign is to let candidates in the upcoming Nova Scotia election know that libraries are important to communities. (CBC)

Cuts to library funding have caused a backlash in other provinces, says Laura Emery, chief librarian for Eastern Counties Regional Library in Mulgrave.

"In Saskatchewan, 6,000 people headed to their MLA offices for a read-in when the government there tried to cut libraries," said Emery.

"If you don't solve this, we are not going [to] starve quietly."

Some branches are in danger of being cut and lack of funding has been eroding programming.

"In the seven years I've been chief librarian on the South Shore, we've had a little over one per cent increase," said Troy Myers, CEO of South Shore Public Libraries.

"We've been very creative but we're at a point where it is getting critical."

Branches at risk of closing

Some library systems have had to make difficult decisions. Emery said with 10 branches in Inverness, Richmond and Guysborough counties, programs and staff have been cut.

"We used to deliver books to remote, homebound seniors. We had to cut that program," Emery said.

"Recently our interlibrary loan service went offline because someone had to go on medical leave and we did not have enough staffing to keep it going while they were off."

Emery worries that branches will close under further budget cuts, including one in Canso.

Funding tied to population numbers

Even new library buildings, such as the one in Truro located in the former Nova Scotia Teachers College, are struggling with reduced book collections and staff shortages.

The new Truro regional library has been open for less than a year but is already coping with funding issues. (CBC)

"So far we've been able to hang on," said Janet Pelley, chief librarian for the Colchester-East Hants Library system. "But there is the danger with no improvement that we will have to close Sundays and start trimming other hours."

Municipalities are solely responsible for library buildings, but the province provides 75 per cent of the operating grants.

As the grants are partially based on an area's population, the 2016 census numbers portray a bleak future for some areas. The solution, the librarians believe, is stable funding with cost-of-living increases not tied to population numbers.

"The latest census is driving a crisis," said Ruby MacDorman, president of the Library Boards Association of Nova Scotia.

"Our libraries have had issues with numerous governments. We have to find a reasonable solution."

What the parties are saying