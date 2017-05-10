Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil has promised to spend $25 million over four years so that more people who care for loved ones with mental illness can qualify for funding under the province's unpaid caregiver program.

Right now, the $400-a-month unpaid caregiver benefit is only available to those caring for loved ones with "very high care needs," including severe dementia.

If the Liberals are returned to government following the May 30 election, McNeil said the program will be expanded to include an additional 1,600 caregivers with loved ones with less severe dementia, and other mental illnesses. That is nearly double the number who now qualify.

About 400 applicants caring for loved ones with less severe dementia will qualify right away under the program, said McNeil. Other caregivers, including those caring for people with mental illness, would qualify after a "formal criteria" is established.

"As our population ages we have consistently heard one thing: people want to stay in their homes as long as possible," McNeil said at a news conference on Wednesday in Reserves Mines.