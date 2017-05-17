Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil released his party's complete election platform on Wednesday, saying his is the only one voters can count on as fiscally credible.

As he did on budget day, McNeil framed the platform as a plan that reflects difficult decisions from his first mandate that have positioned the party to make new investments during a second mandate.

"We can now take the next step," he told a group of supporters gathered at a downtown Halifax hotel. "Our plan is comprehensive, it's credible and it's costed. It's also realistic and it's responsible."

Budget promises and new additions

The four-year plan would see about $1 billion in new investments, including new spending and the tax break for 500,000 people first announced in the spring budget the Liberals did not pass.

Much of what was in that budget is also part of the platform, such as expanding the pre-primary program for four year olds provincewide, capping classrooms for grades 7-12, more money for gravel roads, schools and highway twinning, and new collaborative care centres.

New features in Wednesday's platform primarily relate to the Community Services Department and health care.

Increased assistance rates

The Liberals say that in the third year of the party's mandate there would be an additional $20 million injected into the standard household income-assistance rate and increased work incentives.

There would be a two per cent increase to the standard basic rate for people who are able to work and a five per cent increase for those who cannot. People on assistance who are working will be able to keep more of what they make, up to an additional $300 a month.

"This is about ensuring that we put in place the incentive to join the workforce if you're able to join the workforce," said McNeil.

"And it's also an acknowledgment that some Nova Scotians will be unable to join the workforce based on a disability and we're going to make sure that they're being treated properly with a larger increase in income assistance."

More flexibility for docs

The other shift is a softening on how and where doctors can practice, and the possibility of new long-term care beds.

McNeil said the Liberals still believe collaborative care is the way to go, but they also recognize some doctors want to work alone.

"It would be irresponsible for us not to allow that to happen."

The subsidy for doctors who work in under-served areas would be extended to doctors who go to such areas in urban locations, and the Liberals would create 15 new medical residency spaces for specialists, five of which would be based in Cape Breton.

Could be new long-term care beds

McNeil said the Liberals would continue to increase support for home care, but they will also assess whether more long-term care beds are needed.

Although they are working with the other Atlantic provinces to cover the cost of oral cancer medication for people not fully covered by insurance, McNeil said the party would cover the gap in the interim.

PCs, NDP criticize platform

NDP Leader Gary Burrill panned the Liberal plan, saying it doesn't go far enough to help those most in need.

"There is a zero here on addressing the crisis of hunger in Nova Scotia," he said. "And there is a zero on the crisis which is undermining so many of our hospitals, the absence of there being — in the last three and a half years — any new long-term care beds."

Halifax-Citadel-Sable Island PC candidate Rob Batherson said McNeil is asking for a do over after breaking promises such as a doctor for every Nova Scotian.

Batherson questioned the credibility of the Liberals' numbers, although much of the Tory platform is based on the budget the Liberals introduced.

"If those were the real numbers, why didn't he stick around to pass the budget? He didn't want the opposition going through his budget line by line."