Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil described his recent encounters with Nova Scotia teachers as "positive" while campaigning Sunday in Wolfville, N.S.

"We continue to get lots of encouraging signs by some teachers and by others. And you know, as this province is poised to move forward in an optimistic way, they hear our message as being one that's optimistic about the future for the province," he said.

McNeil made the comment on the same day the Nova Scotia Teachers Union announced its members voted 77 per cent in favour of joining the Nova Scotia Federation of Labour.

Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil was upbeat Sunday about his interactions with the province's teachers. (CBC)

NSTU president Liette Doucet said Sunday she's baffled by the McNeil's upbeat assessment of his relationship with the province's teachers.

The membership "lost complete trust" in the Liberals, following the latest contract dispute that forced teachers back to work last February, Doucet said.

"[Teachers] do not believe in Stephen McNeil. They do not believe in the promises that he's making now that he is campaigning."

Doucet isn't certain of how joining provincial federation of labour will affect the teachers' union. The resolution has tabled many times over the years but has never passed, she said.

Nova Scotia Teachers Union president Liette Doucet says she's baffled by Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil's "positive' assessment of his relationship with the province's teachers. (CBC)

"It was a timely resolution this year, and there was some great debate around it," she said.

"We don't know exactly what it's going to mean yet. We will meet with the federation and learn as we go and I'm expecting that it will be a positive thing for the NSTU and for our members."

The NSTU will continue to operate on behalf of teachers.

'Optimistic' teachers

While McNeil said his interactions with teachers have been positive, he conceded not all Nova Scotians have been happy with his decisions.

"Not everyone agrees with government. We made lots of decisions. Not everyone would want us to do more, and some want us to do less. There are issues, but we are very fortunate with the support we're receiving across communities," he said.

McNeil also said he wants to follow through with recommendations made by the Council to Improve Classroom Conditions.

The working group, led by teachers, was formed just days after the Liberal government imposed a contract that had previously been rejected three times.