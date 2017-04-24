The Liberal government is spending $250,000 to help low-income homeowners in the Dartmouth community of Tufts Cove improve their homes and yards.

Spruce Up Tufts Cove is the most recent project launched under Housing Nova Scotia's Neighbourhood Improvement Initiative. Residents with a total household income of less than $76,000 can apply for non-repayable grants up to $3,000 for projects such as landscaping, home siding and fencing.

Amy Bradley has owned her property in Tufts Cove for eight years. She says while the program may help, the grants will only go so far.

"I think that's a little bit on the low end, when you think about what it costs to implement repairs and renovations on your home," Bradley said. "Three thousand dollars isn't a whole lot — but it's something."

Home repair money scarce

Ultimately, homeowners and landlords are responsible for the appearance of their community, but she thinks that many just can't afford to make improvements.

"The fact of the matter is that a lot of people in north-end Dartmouth ... can't afford to keep up their homes."

Landlords in the area will have access to a one-time grant of up to $2,000 per unit as well, or $1,500 per bed, up to a maximum of $5,000.

Dartmouth North MLA Joanne Bernard participates in a march against violence in north-end Dartmouth in September 2016. (Steve Berry/CBC)

The Neighbourhood Improvement Initiative has been rolled out in other communities recently, including Truro, Yarmouth, Glace Bay, Amherst and Truro.

The Spruce Up Tufts Cove announcement was made on the same day NDP Leader Gary Burrill launched his party's election campaign.

Bradley said the investment in Tufts Cove is "probably an attempt" to woo the community before the looming provincial election, but that people there won't necessarily take the bait.

Unrelated to NDP campaign launch

"I think the people of Dartmouth North will see through that," she said. "I think that they'll graciously accept the grant to improve their home, but they're not blinded by it."

Tufts Cove is the fifth area over the last five years to receive funding under the program brought in by the previous NDP government, Dartmouth MLA Joanne Bernard said.

"When you look at the income base through Stats Canada, we knew we would have uptake there."

The Community Services minister said the timing of the Tufts Cove initiative had nothing to do with the NDP campaign launch and the event had been booked prior to that party's announcement.

"Tufts Cove hasn't had a lot of attention. This really hasn't seen any revitalization in decades. I make no apologies on bringing things to Dartmouth North," Bernard said.

Public meetings about the program are scheduled for May 8 and May 10.