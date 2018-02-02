A jury has found Leslie Greenwood guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of a Nova Scotia couple found slain in their home over a decade ago.

After deliberating for about three hours, the 12-member jury reached its verdict around noon on Friday in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Kentville.

Justice Jamie Campbell sentenced Greenwood to life in prison, with no chance of parole for at least 25 years.

Kirk Mersereau and Nancy Christensen were found shot to death in their Centre Burlington, N.S., home in September 2000.

Greenwood had previously been found guilty of the charges, but that conviction was overturned in 2014 by the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal and a new trial ordered.

Greenwood's lawyer, Elise Pinsonnault, said she was "shocked" by the verdict and the speed at which it was reached. She said she's never seen that in her 23-year career.

Pinsonnault said they're already looking at whether the conviction can be appealed. Pinsonnault said she wouldn't handle the appeal herself, but would be happy to represent Greenwood again if there's a third trial.

Barry Kirk Mersereau, left, and Nancy Paula Christensen, right, were found dead in September 2000 in their Centre Burlington, N.S., home. (CBC Archives)

The Crown's key witness was Michael Lawrence, who is serving a life sentence for his role in the murders. He testified that he shot the couple with a .32-calibre handgun, but only after Greenwood first entered the home and killed them with .357 magnum revolver.

Lawrence said he took part in the killings to settle a $28,000 drug debt with a third man, Curtis Lynds, who wanted the couple dead. Greenwood came along because he knew Mersereau, Lawrence testified.

Greenwood did not testify in his own defence, but in closing arguments Pinsonnault told the jury that he has always maintained his innocence.

The timing of this trial was complicated by the fact Greenwood was also facing two other murder charges in Quebec. His first trial in that case ended in a hung jury, but he was retried before Christmas and found guilty.

Greenwood must serve a minimum of 25 years in prison before he can begin applying for parole, but he will get credit for the time he's spent in custody since his arrest in 2010.