Some parents with kids at LeMarchant-St. Thomas Elementary say the province should consider expanding French immersion programs in the Halifax area rather than delaying construction of a new school.

The Halifax elementary school was demolished to make way for a replacement, which is scheduled to open in September 2018. Parents were informed Monday in a note from Halifax Regional School Board superintendent Elwin LeRoux that the province was pausing the construction process to ensure "greater certainty on projected enrolments."

Judy Obersi, a parent and co-chair of the school advisory council, told Information Morning a recently updated projection had enrolment jumping from 414 to 504 students when the school reopens.

More interest in French, not more kids

But Obersi said the change is due to an increased interest in the French immersion program at LeMarchant-St. Thomas, not an influx of kids to the neighbourhood.

She and other parents want the board to rethink the school's boundaries and look at expanding the immersion program to a neighbouring school, such as Sir Charles Tupper, Inglis Street Elementary or Saint Mary's Elementary, so the LeMarchant replacement can go ahead as planned.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill, the area's MLA, said that seems a reasonable thing to consider.

"If we forestall the building of a necessary school every time there is a volatility in the general percentage of people that are drawn to a certain kind of program the board offers, we're going to be doing a lot of forestalling."

'All possible options will be considered'

A spokesperson for the Education Department said "all possible options will be considered" to address growing enrolment projections. The board learned about the updated enrolment outlook at the end of May and the department received word in June, according to the spokesperson.

Obersi said other concerns related to construction delays include lack of access to the public field by the site of the new school and the potential increase in traffic that would come to the neighbourhood if 90 more students are added to the school.

'Not enough space'

In the meantime, students waiting for the new school will continue using the old Ecole Beaufort location across the street.

Obersi said the sooner they can get out of there, the better. The location is over capacity, she said, meaning there is no art room, no music room and the Excel program is affected. There also is not a proper gym.

"There's just not enough space."