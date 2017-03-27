A pick-up hockey team that has used the Dr. Gerald J. LeBrun Recreation Centre in Bedford, N.S., for the past four years has no idea where they will be playing next season, as the arena is slated for closure.

"As of now we have no idea where or what time or even which day we'll end up on," said John Bryden. "Normally we would rebook by the end of April."

A new four-rink complex in Burnside is scheduled to open in the fall. Halifax recreation officials had planned to close four other arenas: the Gray and Bowles in Dartmouth, Devonshire in Halifax and LeBrun in Bedford.

But in recent years the Halifax area has lost rinks at Dalhousie University and at Shannon Park, leading Halifax Regional Council to ask staff to reconsider the planned closures.

Bryden's Wednesday night group is made up of players from St. Margarets Bay, Halifax, Bedford and Dartmouth. LeBrun is centrally located and Bryden sees no reason why it should be shut down.

John Bryden's team plays regularly at the Lebrun arena, but it's due to be shut down. (CBC)

"It's a great rink. I don't understand why they would close down a community facility that is so relied upon," said Bryden.

A spokesperson for the municipality said a report on rink closures is expected in May or June.