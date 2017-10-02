An estimated two dozen, century-old barrels leaking a tar-like substance have been found lodged in a sand dune on Sable Island.

The first three barrels were found on April 10 by a Parks Canada team member, who noticed a thick, black fluid leaking out of a dune at the north beach toward the eastern end of the island.

"The dune itself is approximately 50 feet high, and the barrels are located kind of in a row just about halfway up, protruding from the dune," said Alannah Phillips, park manager at the Sable Island National Park Reserve.

The barrels are an "old, wooden style" — approximately 55 centimetres wide by 76 centimetres high — and estimated to be approximately 100 years old.

While three barrels were initially found, six more were revealed in May due to further erosion of the dune slope.

Cleaning up

Parks Canada then worked with a local environmental consulting firm to survey the site using ground-penetrating radar, and determined there could be a total of 24 barrels in the area.

Tests showed the substance in the barrels is a petroleum-based heavy oil lubricant.

The environmental firm recommended its removal, so Parks Canada worked with a hazardous waste removal contractor in August to remove the substance from the nine visible barrels, as well as two more found to be "easily accessible."

Buckets and bags are shown on Sable Island in late August as a team prepared to clean up the area. (Parks Canada)

The barrels themselves were left in place to help maintain the stability of the dune.

"The barrels that we could were emptied," said Phillips. "But the ones that are potentially behind [the others] are left behind in the dune at this point."

Due to the "dynamic" nature of Sable Island's dunes, Phillips expects to be able to empty the remaining barrels at some point down the road.

"[The dunes are] changing all the time with the force of winds and storms. If and when the barrels are exposed, at that point, we'll go through the same process: remove the product and the barrels."

The wildlife of Sable Island is not in any danger from the remaining product.

Ship run aground?

The barrels' vintage would make them circa the First World War.

"My guess is that they were from a steam vessel that ran aground on the northern tip of Sable Island," said Marq de Villiers, a journalist and co-author of A Dune Adrift: The strange origins and curious history of Sable Island.

His theory is that any steamship run aground would have to unload weight to get off Sable Island's sandy banks, waiting for high tide to help set it free.

"They could plausibly have put these barrels above the high tide line, above the storm line, with the intention of coming back for them later," he said. "Why they didn't, of course, is a mystery.

"If this was a supply vessel, it was supplying ships in some perilous sea lanes. They could easily have been lost, and records of these barrels would have been forgotten."