Leaders' election debate hosted by CBC Nova Scotia LIVE

Air Date: May 18, 2017 5:59 PM AT

Leaders' election debate hosted by CBC Nova Scotia LIVE0:00

Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil, Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie and NDP Leader Gary Burrill will discuss issues such as labour relations, education, health and the economy

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Halifax

Mostly Cloudy

27°C

Sydney

Partly Cloudy

19°C

Yarmouth

Partly Cloudy

20°C

Annapolis Royal

Mainly Sunny

31°C

Greenwood

Mainly Sunny

31°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss