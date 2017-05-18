Leaders' election debate hosted by CBC Nova Scotia
Air Date: May 18, 2017 6:00 PM AT
Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil, Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie and NDP Leader Gary Burrill will discuss issues such as labour relations, education, health and the economy.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Halifax
Mainly Clear
22°C
Sydney
Partly Cloudy
13°C
Yarmouth
Partly Cloudy
17°C
Annapolis Royal
Mainly Clear
24°C
Greenwood
Mainly Clear
24°C
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
Top News Headlines
- 'Pollution isn't free': Catherine McKenna makes her case for pricing carbon
- 'No, no, next question': Trump denies collusion with Russia after special counsel named
- Photo of 'naive' hikers worries North Shore Rescue
- Kevin Pillar's homophobic slur leaves LGBT Jays fans 'stunned' and 'disappointed'
- Russia warns Canada over 'blatantly unfriendly' Magnitsky Act
Most Viewed
- 2015 Air Canada crash in Halifax blamed on approach procedure, visibility, lighting
- Consequences of pot program cuts 'should be alarming,' says veteran with PTSD
- Searchers told to look for human remains on Sandeson farm, murder trial hears
- Driver fined over $1K after 2 dogs rescued from hot car
- New bill to protect airline passengers 'useless,' says consumer group
- Man, 42, killed in motorcycle crash on Rocky Lake Drive in Bedford
- Poll Tracker: 2017 Nova Scotia election
- More details emerge in court about search for Taylor Samson's body
- Tory candidate turfed over social media posts to continue campaign
- Meet the Steven James MacNeil running in the Nova Scotia election
Don't Miss
-
Analysis
'Pollution isn't free': Catherine McKenna makes her case for pricing carbon
-
Trump assails 'witch hunt' after naming of special counsel
-
Photo of 'naive' hikers worries North Shore Rescue
-
Updated
Kevin Pillar's homophobic slur leaves LGBT Jays fans 'stunned' and 'disappointed'
-
New
Russia warns Canada over 'blatantly unfriendly' Magnitsky Act
-
Alberta's Wildrose, PCs agree to create new United Conservative Party
-
Federal health minister orders independent review of opioid guidelines after conflict-of-interest controversy
-
Live
Hockey Night in Canada: Ducks vs. Predators, Game 4
-
New details uncovered about Canadian charged with Mexico homicide
-
Video
The National LIVE
LIVE
-
Opinion
With so much on the line, why deny Iranian-Canadians a chance to vote in the upcoming election?
-
Updated
Driver speeds into Times Square pedestrians, killing 1, injuring 23
-
Breakfast sandwich sales boom as time-starved Canadians shun cereal at home
-
Trump administration writes Congress to officially trigger NAFTA renegotiation
-
Chris Cornell, Soundgarden and Audioslave singer, dead at age 52