The police officer who led the investigation into the death of Taylor Samson is expected to continue his testimony today at the first-degree murder trial of William Sandeson in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

Det. Const. Roger Sayer has been in the witness box for the past two days but has said very little. That's because jurors were watching video of a police interrogation of Sandeson done in August 2015, just days after Samson disappeared. Both men were students at Dalhousie University in Halifax.

In that video, Sandeson told police two men wearing disguises burst into his apartment, shot Samson and took him and a large bag of marijuana away.

