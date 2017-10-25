Another Halifax-area lawyer is in trouble with the Nova Scotia Barristers' Society.

On Wednesday, the society announced it charged Duane Rhyno of Lower Sackville with professional misconduct and breaching its code of conduct.

It isn't clear what Rhyno is alleged to have done.

The charges against Rhyno come just days after the society disbarred Halifax defence lawyer Lyle Howe after he was found guilty of professional misconduct and professional incompetence.

Previous troubles

This is not the first time Rhyno has been in trouble with the society. In 2007, he was found guilty of professional misconduct and professional incompetence for the way he handled client files.

Rhyno was suspended for 30 days, ordered to take training and was fined $10,000 for those offences.

Earlier this year, Rhyno's licence to practise law was suspended after he pleaded guilty to two charges of breaching a court order. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail for the breach convictions.

Those charges arose from human trafficking charges against Rhyno. He was accused of selling the sexual services of a woman, using a hotel in the Annapolis Valley.

No date set for disciplinary hearing

While he was awaiting trial on the human trafficking charges, Rhyno was in contact with the woman, thereby breaching a court order. The human trafficking charges were subsequently withdrawn, but the breach charges remained.

Rhyno was allowed to resume practicing law in March of this year.

No date for a disciplinary hearing has been set.