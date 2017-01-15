A man is in hospital with life threatening injuries after his car rolled over early Sunday morning just east of Cole Harbour on Lawrencetown Road in rural Halifax, according to the RCMP.

The single vehicle crash happened on Lawrencetown Road between Alf Lane and Doherty Drive around 1:30 a.m.

A 37-year-old man was the only person in the vehicle.

His car was so badly damaged that fire officials had to be called in to remove him.

A section of Lawrencetown Road between Alf Lane and Doherty Drive was closed for several hours while an RCMP collision analyst investigated. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area. The road is expected to reopen around 9 a.m.

The RCMP said roads were dry at the time of the crash.