Lawrencetown Beach road closes as storm surge batters coast

The road to Lawrencetown Beach is closed this morning as large waves litter the pavement with rocks.

RCMP and the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal (TIR) have closed the section of Highway 207 near the provincial park.

They expect the road to remain closed for several more hours.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.

Highway 207 at Lawrencetown Beach is closed due to a powerful storm surge that has thrown rocks on the road. A snow plow is standing by to remove the rocks. <a href="https://t.co/uFVnk7g9gM">pic.twitter.com/uFVnk7g9gM</a> —@PaulRPalmeter

"There's waves coming right across the roadway throwing fair size rocks," said Cst. Sean Manson with Halifax District RCMP.

High winds are causing higher than normal water levels in parts of Halifax County, which is under a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

There are also wind and storm surge warnings in effect for Queens and Shelburne counties.

Highway 207 is closed in the same spot where armour rock was washed away during a powerful January storm, said Randy Imlay, supervisor with TIR.

TIR has closed the road right in front of the provincial park, and it expects it to remain closed for several hours. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

"Until we get that armour rock replaced there you're probably going to have this happen a few times with a good heavy wind," he said.

He said a plow is going back and forth trying to clear the road, but until the tide goes down, there's not much crews can do.

"When I came down here earlier there was people parked on the wrong side of the road, pointed the wrong way and kind of just barely off the road and still in the driving lane, out taking pictures ... It's like guys, you got to get out of here," he said.