It was a good weekend for riding the waves at Lawrencetown Beach Provincial Park.

In fact, it's been a superb surfing season, particularly September, said Nico Manos, who owns the East Coast Surf School.

"In terms of consistency, we had excellent waves every day," he said in front of his van at the Nova Scotia beach that is a surfing mecca for the Atlantic region.

Nico Manos, who runs East Coast Surf School, says the weather and wave conditions have been fantastic at Lawrencetown Beach Provincial Park, N.S. (Stephanie Blanchet/CBC)

Some of the credit has to go to the recent hurricanes and tropical storms that have stirred up ocean waters.

"I would lie if I said I wasn't excited when things [storms] started popping up — if there was going to be a great week of surf, especially with water temperatures being what they are," Manos said.

The water on the weekend at Lawrencetown was in the high teens, he said.

A surfer gets ready to catch a wave at Lawrencetown Beach Provincial Park, N.S. (Stephanie Blanchet/CBC)

"It's nice to be putting on a thin, wetsuit with no boots or gloves. It really almost feels like bathtub water out there," he said.

"We've had a really warm season in general. I saw people surfing in shorts the other day, [which is] something I've never seen before in October."

Lawrencetown, about 25 kilometres east of Dartmouth, is very well situated to take advantage of the waves produced by storms, Manos noted.

Surfers flocked to Lawrencetown Beach Provincial Park, N.S., this weekend. (Stephanie Blanchet/CBC)

"We really face the entire North Atlantic. We've got a really great orientation for receiving swell and for that reason, we end up being more consistent than the entire Eastern Seaboard," he said.

Manos acknowledged that hurricanes are generally destructive occurrences.

"Ideally, what we want is a storm that is offshore, hundreds of kilometres away, that is producing swell but we are not feeling the effects of the weather and the wind," he said.

Manos said that big waves don't necessarily mean great waves.

It was superb surfing weather this weekend at Lawrencetown Beach Provincial Park, N.S. (Stephanie Blanchet/CBC)

"Just because a wave is big doesn't necessarily mean it's good. There's also a level of quality in waves as well," he said.

"The further away the storm is, the better the shape and quality of the waves we're riding. So a six-foot wave isn't just a six-foot wave. There are many different variations."