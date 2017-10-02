At first Shelly Adams thought she was hearing fireworks, then everything went quiet.

The Yarmouth, N.S., woman, her husband Adam Blooi and their friends were among the thousands of people at a country music festival in Las Vegas that became the scene of a deadly mass shooting Sunday night.

Fifty-nine people were killed, including two Canadians, and more than 500 others were injured.

"You could hear the gunshot, and Adam's like, 'Get down, get down, get down!' I was just so shocked so he pushes me down in the bleachers and people start running," Adams told CBC News while waiting in line to donate blood on Monday afternoon.

Adams said they crawled under the bleachers for a while and continued to hear gunshots. She said she knew they were close but couldn't tell if they were coming from below or above.

Hid in the bushes

Police have identified 64-year-old Stephen Paddock as the shooter who unleashed a barrage of bullets into the tightly packed crowd from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

By the time police found him, the retiree from Mesquite, Nev., had killed himself.

Adams said it wasn't until she was out of the stands that people started running and screaming that there was a shooter.

"So we start running and then we head outside and we're like, OK, we don't even know where to go. We find a place in the bushes with two ladies and we stay there for a while," she said.

There was blood on the ground, Adams said, and she saw two bodies covered in white blankets.

"It was just like chaos, something that you see on TV," she said.

Las Vegas police and emergency vehicles sit on scene following Sunday night's deadly shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Eventually, Adams, her husband and their friends were able to catch a ride back to their hotel. She immediately called her family.

"They were just floored," said Adams. "They wanted to keep in constant contact. They were just beyond horrific. You know, they just want us to get home."

Time to regroup

The day after the shooting, Adams tried to donate blood to help the injured, but the line was more than a kilometre long.

"We thought we should just help. There's been such a tragedy here. … We survived. They're the hurt ones," she said.

The couple is scheduled to fly out of Las Vegas on Thursday. For now, Adams and those with her are going to regroup and decide what to do next.

"Right now we're just so in shock. We're not really sure. We're really not sure," she said.