RCMP say 22-year-old Josiah Kaelin Sparks of Lake Loon, N.S., whose body was found on Cherry Brook Road, was the victim of a homicide.

The man's body was discovered Thursday shortly after 8 p.m.

Police aren't releasing any details about how the man died.

A neighbour said the home on the property where the body was found belongs to an elderly couple.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sparks between Monday and Thursday to contact Halifax District RCMP or Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020.

Anonymous callers can also contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), text TIP202 and leave a message at 'CRIMES' (274637) or submit tips at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca. Calls to Crime Stoppers are not taped or traced and if police make an arrest and lay charges based on a tip, callers qualify for a cash award.