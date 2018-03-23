Lake Banook in Dartmouth has been chosen to host the 2022 Canoe Sprint World Championships, beating out competing bids from Russia and Romania.

It's not the first time, the event has been held at the Dartmouth site. Lake Banook previously hosted the event in 2009 and 1997.

"This is a big win for us, for Dartmouth," said LA Dempster, a co-chair of the host organizing committee.

"When the announcement was made, it was a very exciting moment for sure."

Athletes from 70 countries are expected to take part. Canoe sprint competitions involve a canoe with a single-blade paddle, or a kayak; with either single paddlers or groups of up to four. Competition distances can be 200, 500, 1000 or 5000 metres.

"We're expecting 10,000 spectators and hopefully half of them are kids who will want to get into the sport," said fellow co-chair Chris Keevil.

Officials with Canoe Kayak Canada and the organizing committee are expected to upgrade the judge's tower on Lake Banook and install a permanent, video broadcast system.

They also plan to create a million-dollar legacy fund to help local paddlers.

In 2015, it was estimated that it would cost $250,000 to renovate the judging tower on Lake Banook. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Lake Banook has also been chosen to host the 2018 Pan American Canoe Sprint and Paracanoe Championships in September.

There are 14 clubs in the Atlantic division of Canoe Kayak Canada — three of them are located on Lake Banook.