Work begins to stop raw sewage from flowing into LaHave River

A long-awaited cleanup project to remove straight pipes spewing raw sewage into Nova Scotia's LaHave River has started.

The polluted river got widespread attention in 2015 when elementary school student Stella Bowles, who was 11 at the time, tested the water for a science project and posted online the results that showed high levels of fecal bacteria. The post was shared thousands of times and galvanized local politicians into taking action.

Last June, three levels of government pledged $15.7 million to install septic systems at 600 homes that have straight pipes that discharge sewage straight into the river on the province's South Shore.

Bowles stands next to the LaHave River with part of her sampling gear. (Emma Davie/CBC)

The Municipality of the District of Lunenburg began issuing tenders for the construction phase in March. The tenders are being issued in phases.

Work on some homes along the banks of the LaHave has already begun, and work on other homes is slated to begin within weeks.

The federal, provincial, and municipal governments are contributing approximately $5.2 million each to the project.

Homeowners are also expected to pay roughly a third of the cost for modifications to their properties, over a seven-year period.