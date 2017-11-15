Lafarge Canada Inc. has filed an application for industrial approval to launch a one-year pilot program to burn tires as fuel at its cement plant in Brookfield, N.S.

The provincial Environment Department is reviewing the application. Assuming it is complete, staff will have 60 days to make a decision.

The department approved the company's environmental assessment in July. Industrial approvals are permits relating to daily operations and can contain conditions that outline record-keeping and monitoring requirements.

Lafarge previously won a five-year tender to access 30 per cent of the tires in the province. It is paid for taking and disposing of them.

The company already burns tires at another kiln in Quebec and said in its environmental assessment that allowing it to burn tires in Nova Scotia would reduce emissions.

Lafarge is paid for taking and disposing of tires. (CBC)

The Colchester County plant has been burning coal to power its kilns. Because the tires would be used as a fuel replacement, it says the process will reduce the company's energy costs.