Halifax officials say they have come up with a plan to ensure sports such as lacrosse and ball hockey will have access to facilities this spring.

Officials with Lacrosse Nova Scotia have previously expressed concern over the number of rinks that are either closing permanently or are unavailable due to repairs.

But Lacrosse Nova Scotia president Donna Goguen said this week her organization has been offered floor time in the city's two four-pad spaces.

"It substitutes for the arenas that we've lost," she said.

The Halifax Regional Municipality recently shuttered the Devonshire and the Bowles arenas, and the Spryfield rink is currently undergoing roof repairs.

Ice will be removed from two rinks at the BMO Centre in Bedford for seven to 13 weeks, while the new Dartmouth complex will also remove the ice surfaces in two of its rinks for 12 to 16 weeks.

A report going to Halifax's regional council on Tuesday recommends keeping the hourly rates at the two facilities close to existing charges: $65 an hour for youth and $75 an hour for adults.

Goguen said she welcomes that recommendation but added it comes a little late for her sport; registration for spring lacrosse began in February, and Lacrosse Nova Scotia officials were told the hourly rate could be $100 an hour plus tax.

The increase was already factored into the organization's registration fees.

"We had no choice and that increased it by $25 to $30," said Goguen. "And we still aren't certain what the impact will be on registration."

If the lower fees are approved, Goguen said parents could be offered a rebate. But she said she's already concerned that registration will be down this year in a sport that has been struggling to grow.