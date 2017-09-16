Kim Johnston dreads the prospect of waking up this Sunday morning, on what would have been her younger sister's 34th birthday.

She continues to struggle with grief a year and a half after her sister, Kristin Johnston, was killed in her Halifax home, and faces the added anguish of delays in the court case involving the man accused of murdering her.

"Waking up on the morning of her birthday, and remembering, it's a stark reminder of what was taken from us," Kim said this week. "It's important not to stay in that darkness."

Finding a way out of darkness has become an opportunity to celebrate her sister's life by helping organize a fundraiser on her birthday, the second year in a row one will be held.

Before she died, Kristin owned and taught yoga at Bikram Yoga Halifax. On Sunday, 16 studios across Canada, including five in Halifax, are holding classes in Kristin's memory.

"I think 'Wow, there's people all over the country right now practising yoga together to try to shine some light into a dark spot,'" Kim said. "That's what I keep in mind and I hope other people keep in mind."

Yoga studios will be hosting classes in memory of Kristin, with proceeds going to a legacy fund set up in her name. (Submitted by Kim Johnston)

Last year's Kristin Johnston Legacy Fund events raised $5,000, which will go toward sending three young women on a Come Alive retreat in British Columbia that Johnston had hoped to attend.

Kim said it was powerful to know friends and people who had never met her sister were moved by her story and gathered to do something she loved so much.

Though her family was unsure about holding the fundraiser again, Kim said they decided "doing nothing wasn't an option," and were touched by the number of people and studios who agreed to participate on short notice.

It "absolutely proves to me that even if people don't understand, they have a deep desire to connect. And that connection is going to be what absolutely saves us and anyone else that's going through this kind of pain," she said.

Trial set for spring 2018

The murder case is working its way through the justice system slowly. In April, the man accused of second-degree murder in Kristin's death, Nicholas Butcher, fired his lawyer days before his trial was set to begin.

Witnesses had flown in from across the country to testify, only to learn the case wouldn't be proceeding for another year.

"It was very, very traumatizing for them," Kim said.

Kristin Johnston (right) with her brother Michael and sister Kim. (Facebook/Kristin Johnston)

She said she still struggles with her grief and the experience of losing her sister violently.

"Without people reaching out, without people connecting, you're completely lost in it," she said. "So for me, anyone that chooses to practise yoga on that day, and keep this event in this minds and in their hearts, they are absolutely supporting our family and for that I'm very grateful."

Compassion for those in pain

She hopes that even people who didn't know Kristin will take a moment to think about being compassionate to people who may be in pain.

Kim said her sister wasn't a yoga teacher who shied away from holding uncomfortable poses and didn't take shortcuts in life or on the mat.

She said on Sunday, she'll be taking a deep breath and trying to do the same.

"Kristin was someone who was so determined in a very spiritual way, not in an egotistical way. She was absolutely someone who put her mind to something, she completed it," she said.

"That's what I do when I'm practising for her. I push myself to my edge, and try to be the best version of myself."