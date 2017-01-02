A Cape Breton community is in mourning after the death of a teen who went missing shortly after Christmas.

CBC News has confirmed the body found along the shoreline in Sydney Mines, N.S., belongs to Kobe Clarence Pink. He would have turned 16 years old today, Jan. 2.

His older brother, George Pink, posted on Facebook that his "heart and soul" are crushed.

"Happy 16th birthday Kobe Pink. I wish you were here to celebrate it. I'm sure we would be playing some new game co-op eating pizza and making silly remarks as we always have.

"I will love you and remember you for the rest of my life. You are my life, my inspiration, my hope, my strength."

Last seen on Dec. 28

Kobe was last seen around 10 p.m. on Dec. 28 in Sydney Mines. His brother had posted on Facebook that Kobe's phone has been dead since midnight that night. The Cape Breton Ground Search and Rescue and a Department of Natural Resources helicopter joined the search for Kobe on Saturday morning.

A Cape Breton Regional Police Dive team found the teen's body on Sunday morning while searching the shore near Pitt Street below a cliff.

A view of the area near the shoreline where Kobe Pink's body was found. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

Police watchdog investigating

Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT), the province's police watchdog, has confirmed it is taking over the investigation into Kobe's death.

Ron MacDonald, director of SIRT, told CBC News the team was contacted Sunday afternoon by Cape Breton Regional Police after they learned Kobe may have attended a party before his death that police were called to over a complaint.

A group of youth fled the scene when officers arrived.

SIRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing. The team can independently begin an investigation after a referral from a chief of police.

A view from the top of the cliff overlooking the shoreline where Kobe Pink's body was found in Sydney Mines, N.S. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

A forensic autopsy was scheduled to begin Monday in Dartmouth, N.S. MacDonald told CBC News it could take months before all test results from the autopsy are in.