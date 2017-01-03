Pink was a Grade 10 student at Memorial High School. (Submitted by Cape Breton Regional Police Service)

As students at Memorial High School in Sydney Mines, N.S., struggle with the death of 15-year-old Kobe Pink, grief counsellors are doing their best to help teens cope.

Pink was found dead on New Year's Day along the shoreline near Pitt Street in Sydney Mines.

"We have four teams of guidance counsellors that serve as crisis teams," said Donnie Holland, acting co-ordinator of secondary programs at the Cape Breton Victoria Regional School Board.

He said the counsellors will stay as long as they're needed.

Friends remember 'great guy'

Chris Clark and MJ Hart were both friends with Pink.

"I was shocked. It was devastating to hear," Clark said Tuesday. "I'll remember Kobe as one of my good buddies and I'll never forget him."

Clark and Hart appreciated having counselling offered at the school.

"I miss him lots. He was one of my best friends. This is going to be a couple of rough weeks," Hart said. "He was always really funny and making everybody smile. He was just a great guy. I wish I got to spend more time with him before he had to go."

Pink was a Grade 10 student at Memorial High School. It's believed Pink was one of many teenagers who fled a house party on Dec. 28 when Cape Breton Regional Police showed up. His body was later found less than a kilometre from the house.

The area is surrounded by steep cliffs overlooking the ocean.

No direct contact with police

Nova Scotia's independent police watchdog, the Serious Incident Response Team, is investigating.

"Because the male may have fled the gathering as a result of the arrival of police, the matter has been referred to SIRT [Serious Incident Response Team] who assumed jurisdiction for the investigation on Jan. 1," the agency said in a news release.

Officers responded to a noise complaint at the house on Peck Street where it's believed Pink and other teenagers were the night he was last seen.

"At this point of time, there is no evidence to suggest any direct contact between the young person and a police officer. And by direct, I mean direct physical contact," said Ron MacDonald, director of SIRT.

"We look into situations such as this to ensure that all facts are looked at by an independent and objective body so that the public can be assured of the true facts."

The autopsy on Pink's body has been completed but it could take months for all the results to come back, said MacDonald.

Similarities to Clayton Miller

SIRT reopened a case in 2015 with some similarities, following allegations of police abuse in the death of Clayton Miller. The 17-year-old died in 1990 after police broke up an outside party in New Waterford. It was determined he died from alcohol consumption and hypothermia.

MacDonald said in every case, his job is to put rumours to rest. In the death of Kobe Pink, MacDonald assures involving his team was proper protocol.

"I think the local police would have handed this over, no matter what," he said.