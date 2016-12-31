Kobe Clarence Pink was wearing these clothes the last time anyone saw him on Dec. 28. (Submitted by Cape Breton Regional Police Service)

Cape Breton Regional Police are looking for Kobe Clarence Pink, 15, who was last seen around 10 p.m. Dec. 28 in Sydney Mines.

Pink is described as a five-feet-five-inches tall, weighing about 150 lbs.

The Major Crimes unit is now investigating. Cape Breton Ground Search and Rescue is assisting police and a Department of Natural Resources helicopter has been called in to scan coastal areas, a police release stated.

"With the passage of time, we feel it appropriate that we had additional resources to try to resolve the matter," said Staff Sgt. Ken O'Neill.

'Living, breathing nightmare'

Pink's brother told CBC the disappearance is completely out of character. George Pink lives in Fort McMurray and said he is looking to fly home to Cape Breton tonight.

"To me this just seems like a living, breathing nightmare," he said.

The older brother posted about the disappearance on Facebook Friday. He said his family and police are trying to piece together a timeline to figure out where he was and where he might be now.

'I just want him to come home'

George Pink said his younger brother's phone has run out of battery life, but that he's been trying to call it every hour without luck. He said his brother's social media accounts haven't been active.

"All I'm thinking about is getting him home safe and sound. I can't imagine anything else at this point ... I just want him to come home. I just want to hear him," he said.

"If any of the young kids out there have been around him, if you have any information, please come forward. I want my brother and my family wants their son. We just want him home, safe and sound."

Ground, air search underway

O'Neill said the force has a policy to assign the Major Crime Unit to missing persons cases.

"There's nothing yet to suggest this person has come into harm," he said. "As per policy with the passage of time and certainly with the age with this individual, it's a concern so it needs a full investigation."

O'Neill said ground search and rescue has been out since 10 a.m. Saturday morning. He said the DNR helicopter began its search around 11:45 a.m.

Missing for 48 hours

Pink was last seen wearing a black ball cap with the name Jordan written on the front in white letters, a red hooded sweater with the crest Crooks and Castles on the front, black track pants and black and red Air Jordan sneakers.

People with any information related to Pink's whereabouts are asked to contact police 902-563-5151 or Nova Scotia Crimestoppers.