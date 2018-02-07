A Kings County man who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing young girls at an unlicensed, residential daycare centre over the last decade has been sentenced to seven months in prison.

Jeffrey Roy Casey, 29, was arrested in September 2016 after RCMP received complaints from victims about incidents that occurred over a span of 10 years. The acts took place at a daycare in Kingston, N.S., but the man was not employed by the facility.

Jeffrey Casey was sentenced to seven months in prison on sex-related charges. (Facebook)

Casey pleaded guilty to charges in July.

On Monday, he received a six-month sentence for sexual assault and one month for sexual interference involving two girls who were school-aged at the time of the incidents.

In addition, Casey is banned from owning weapons for 10 years and his name is listed on the national sex offender registry for life.

Once he's completed his jail term, Casey will remain on probation for two years.