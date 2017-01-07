The recall applies to nine cake products manufactured by King's Pastry, although five of the products don't fall under the King's Pastry label. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

Eight cake products have been added to a food recall because of undeclared hazelnuts on the labels of the products.

According to a posting on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's website, the recall applies to nine cake products manufactured by King's Pastry in Mississauga, Ont.

The agency says the products can be found in Ontario and Quebec, and possibly nationally.

The recall was originally for one product and came out on Dec. 29, 2016. It was expanded to nine products on Jan. 4.

The recalled products are labelled:

King's Pastry

Tuxedo Bar Cake, 550-gram package, have a UPC of 685961101425 and don't declare hazelnuts and or tree nuts on the label.

Tuxedo Bar Cake, 400-gram package, have a UPC of 685961102422 and don't declare hazelnuts and or tree nuts on the label.

Chocolate Hazelnut Flavour Bar Cake, 550-gram package, have a UPC of 685961100572 and don't declare tree nuts on the label.

Chocolate Hazelnut Bar Cake, 400-gram package, have a UPC of 685961100541 and don't declare tree nuts on the label.

Bakewell Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake, 113-gram package, have a UPC of 685961102545 and don't declare hazelnuts and or tree nuts on the label.

Double Chocolate Cake, 550-gram package, have a UPC of 685961103061 and don't declare hazelnuts and or tree nuts on the label.

The three remaining products don't have a brand name, but are products manufactured by King's Pastry. They are:

Mocha Cake Roll, 550-gram package, have a UPC of 685961103054 and don't declare hazelnuts and or tree nuts on the label.

Cappucino Carnival Cake, two-kilogram package, have a UPC of 10685961100814 and don't declare hazelnuts and or tree nuts on the label.

Mango Carnival Cake, 2.5-kilogram package, have a UPC of 10685961100913 and don't declare hazelnuts and or tree nuts on the label.

The agency says there's been one reported reaction stemming from eating these products.