A research scientist in Kentville, N.S., is looking to save the monarch butterfly — all while raising awareness in the agriculture sector about the need to pay closer attention to the spaces around crops.

Deb Moreau was among several researchers displaying their work at the Kentville Research and Development Centre's open house on Saturday as part of the Canada 150 celebrations.

"For me, the tie was, I'm pretty sure we could do agriculture and agricultural research, and also do our bit to be decent stewards of the environment," said Moreau.

Research scientist Deb Moreau stands with the Monarch chrysalises at the Kentville Research and Development Centre open house on Saturday. (Emma Davie/CBC)

"This is just an example of how, if we pay attention to the landscape or the space around the crops we grow, we can do great things that have benefits to other species other than just us."

Moreau said the project began two years ago, and now they're seeing monarch butterflies return to the province after travelling down to Mexico.

Each butterfly is tagged and then released, and their movements are logged in a database to help researchers track their migration.

Agriculture may be to blame

Moreau said that the loss of the common milkweed plant is what's led to fewer monarch butterflies.

"When you look at the decline of the monarch — and it's now considered endangered — that's largely attributed to habitat loss," she said. "A big part of that has been because of agriculture."

Common milkweed is an invasive plant that's toxic to livestock like cattle and sheep, "so there's good reason why farmers want to get rid of it," Moreau said.

While Moreau says they planned to tag and release the Monarch butterflies at Saturday's open house, only one butterfly had emerged from its chrysalis. (Emma Davie/CBC)

About 750 people came to take a look at some of the work being done at the centre on Saturday.

"Being able to see that process up close and personal has been something that for a lot of folks, they've never had the opportunity to see," Moreau said.

One of those people was seven-year-old Ella LaPierre, who was busy naming each of the caterpillars.

"I like how they feel when they crawl on my skin," she said with a big smile.

'Nobody really knows what we do here'

The open house gave the community a chance to talk to scientists, tour the facility, and take a wagon ride through the fields and new vineyard at the centre.

The Kentville Research and Development Centre has over 30 researchers studying everything from plant performance, to fruit composition and quality.

"Nobody really knows what we have here as facilities, so it's an excellent opportunity for people to come in and see what we do and how we support the community, as well as the agricultural sector," said Mark Hodges, director of the centre.

Ella LaPierre, 7, poses with a display of beetles at Saturday's open house. (Emma Davie/CBC)

"Certainly for Annapolis Valley, it's so strong in agriculture, having a research centre here is a definite benefit for the producers here."

Moreau said the work at the centre is tied closely to the commercial agricultural scene, and many of the researchers work directly with the growers to help make the best decisions for crops in the area.

"Especially in Atlantic Canada, there's a lot to be gained by understanding the nuances of the region," she said.